Have #Funfatafat with Watcho’s original ‘The Morning Show’ featuring Ali Asgar and Siddharth Sagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:45 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: Promising to take its viewers on a laughter-filled roller coaster ride, the OTT platform Watcho, announces ‘The Morning Show’ – a light-hearted comedy web series showcasing content in a format that is innovative, fresh, and out of the box.

Known for bringing snackable content #Funfatafat, Watcho’s new web series is releasing on May 20 in Hindi. The stellar cast of the series includes Ali Asgar and Siddharth Sagar of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ fame, Vanshika Sharma, Parree Pande, Rahul Grover, Mukesh Sharma, and Nazish Mann.

The show revolves around the individuals that go to the gym every day. The CCTV camera snooping on the gym members is a key protagonist in the entire story. The protagonist, the amusing characters, and the daily chaos at the gym make the show hilarious and entertaining to watch. The new series has 9 episodes, each lasting for a 20-minute duration.

‘The Morning Show’ is a one-of-a-kind character-oriented show conceptualised by Manoj Sabharwal and produced by Team Creative Mafiaa. From a gym owner who is a struggling actor to a receptionist who is always on the phone or an affluent married couple trying to maintain their class at the gym; each character has a unique personality and amusing quirk.