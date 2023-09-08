Having Zelenskyy have role in G20 would be good thing: US NSA Sullivan

11:20 AM, Fri - 8 September 23

ANI Photo

Washington DC: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that their view is very much that having Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G20 Summit hosted under India’s Presidency would be a good thing.

Speaking in a press gaggle aboard Air Force One, Sullivan noted that Zelenskyy has been relentless in his capacity to engage all of the leaders who are seated at the table.

Responding to the question regarding Zelenskyy not being invited to the G20 Summit, Sullivan said, “Look from our perspective anytime President Zelenskyy gets the opportunity to address a body, a group is a good thing. We believe that about the G20, he addressed it last year but President Zelenskyy has been relentless in his capacity to engage all of the leaders who are seated at the table and we also saw in Jeddah not long ago many of the key countries of the G20 including from the Global South sit with Ukrainians in the same room to talk through the principles of adjust and durable peace including sovereignty and territorial Integrity.

“So, I feel good about where we are. Although the US view is very much that having Zelenskyy have a role in this G20 would be a good thing,” he added.

Earlier in March, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that the Ministry of External Affairs at the time of the launch of the G20 Presidency had shared details regarding the nations that will be invited as guests.

Asked on whether Ukraine will participate in the G20 Ministers Meeting in March, Kwatra said, “As far as Ukraine’s invitation is concerned, see, during the presser that we did at the time of launch of the G20 presidency, it was made clear as to which nations are invited as guests, including obviously, the G20 members. The list of those countries was shared with you. We have not made any changes or addition in that list.” India is hosting the G20 Leaders Summit at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on September 9-10. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.