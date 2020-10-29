Hawala money seized in Hyderabad

Acting on a tip-off, the team caught Abbagonolla Avinash Goud (36), a businessman from Nallakunta

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force team along with Saifabad police seized Rs 50 lakh of alleged hawala money in the city on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team caught Abbagonolla Avinash Goud (36), a businessman from Nallakunta.

“We intercepted a Ford Endeavour car at the Fateh Maidan Club gate and found Rs 50 lakh in the vehicle. He said he had received the amount from one Ramesh of Chittoor district and intended to send it to Tamil Nadu for business purposes,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force). The man along with the money was handed over to Saifabad police for further action.

