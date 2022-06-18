Hazardous plastic found in dead cow’s stomach

04:41 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: Post-mortems on a few rescued cows that died suddenly by Dhyan Foundation have revealed large amounts of plastics and nails in their guts, which choked them to death.

Dhyan Foundation has been working for the cause of rehabilitating the rescued cattle and also advocating the health hazards of eating this kind of meat which is dangerous for consumers, a press release said.

Dhyan Foundation volunteer, Harish said the illegal business of trafficking has the cattle ill-kept, fed on garbage and sanitary wastes, injected with toxins, in trauma, generating negative hormones, and often carriers of dangerous diseases. “Most of these cattle have plastics filled in their stomachs,” he added.