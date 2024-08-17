Healthcare services hit as doctors in West Bengal step up protest

Non-essential healthcare services at SSKM Hospital, Sambhunath Pandit Hospital, and Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, among others, crippled because of agitation

By PTI Published Date - 17 August 2024, 10:12 AM

Doctors and paramedics protest against the rape and killing of a trainee doctor in Kolkata at a government hospital last week as they gather in front of the Health Minister's office, in New Delhi. — Photo:AP

Kolkata: Healthcare services took a hit across West Bengal on Saturday as doctors joined their junior colleagues in the cease work, demanding justice for the rape and murder at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Services at the outpatient departments of both government and private hospitals were affected as doctors also protested the vandalism at the RG Kar MCH on August 14.

“Our agitation will continue. This is the only way to get our demands fulfilled. How can people get inside the hospital and attack us even when the police are present? We can understand the actual motive of the vandalism,” a protesting doctor said.

Non-essential healthcare services at the State-run SSKM Hospital, Sambhunath Pandit Hospital, and Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, among others, were crippled because of the agitation.

Similar was the scene at the private healthcare facilities in the State. A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH last week.