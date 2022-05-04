Heroin worth Rs.11.53 crore seized at Hyderabad airport

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:45 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: In yet another major seizure in recent times at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the Hyderabad Customs seized 1.389 kilograms of heroin worth Rs.11.53 Crores from a Tanzanian national.

According to Customs officials, the passenger arrived from Johannesburg (via Abu Dhabi) by Flight EY-274 on April 26.

“The passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress,” officials said on the Hyderabad Customs Twitter handle on Wednesday.

On April 26, Hyderabad Customs along with DRI had announced a seizure of 1157 gms worth Rs. 11.57 crore, also from a Tanzanian national. The passenger had arrived at Hyderabad by flight EK-528 from Johannesburg via Dubai on April 21.