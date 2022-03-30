Honda Power Products unveils marine outboard motors

Wed - 30 March 22

Hyderabad: Honda India Power Products that has been manufacturing power products since 1985 has now announced its foray into the marine outboard business. HIPP will be offering its 4-stroke marine outboard motors range in India from April and it will be useful for maritime border security, taxi boat operations in tourism and leisure applications, and workboat operations in commercial fishing.

The company is also looking to capture 10 per cent of the market in the next three years in the 4-stroke engine segment and these motors are priced between Rs 1.8 lakh for 6 hp and Rs 23 lakh for 250 hp. The total market size of the marine outboard industry, according to HIPP, is pegged at 10,000 units per year. It also mentioned that their 4-stroke engines are 25-50 per cent more efficient in horsepower when compared to other 2-stroke engines.

HIPP chairman and MD Takahiro Ueda said, “We are happy to announce the introduction of Honda 4-stroke Marine Outboard Motors range today for the boat operators and various government agencies engaged in maritime security, coast guard, taxi boat services for passengers and tourist, and fishermen engaged in commercial fishing in sea and inland river systems.”

India has a vast coastline of over 8,000 km and has opportunities in places like Kashmir, Andaman’s, Goa, and Kerala. Honda Marine Outboard Motors will be available for sales in India through the company’s authorized Sales and Service Dealer M/S Es Mario Exports Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. having their head office at Secunderabad and over 15 service outlets along the coastline, and through M/S Bay Island Trading & Marine Services, Port Blair for sales in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

