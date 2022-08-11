Housewife arrested in Bengal’s Howrah after killing four in family

By IANS Published: Updated On - 01:35 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Kolkata: Howrah City Police of West Bengal on Thursday morning arrested a housewife, Pallabi Ghosh, after she hacked to death four other members of the family late on Wednesday night. However, her husband and partner in the barbarous act, Debraj Ghosh is absconding.

The four persons killed were Debraj’s mother Minati Ghosh (55), his elder brother Debasish Ghosh (36), latter’s wife and daughter, Rekha Ghosh (30) and Tiyasha Ghosh (13), respectively.

Police sources said that the relationship between the two brothers were quite strained for quite a long time and on Wednesday evening they had a bitter war of words. Soon after that Debraj and his wife Pallabi Ghosh entered their room with sharp weapons and hacked Debasish Ghosh, Rekha Ghosh and their daughter Tiyasha Ghosh.

On getting the screaming noise, their mother Minati Ghosh came running, following which she was also hacked. Meanwhile, a profusely bleeding Tiyasha somehow ran out of the residence. After narrating the incident to the neighbours who have already assembled outside the house, she died there.

Although the neighbours caught Pallabi red-handed, Debraj somehow managed to escape. While fleeing, he took away the sharp weapons used in committing the crime. The cops of Howrah City Police immediately rushed to the spot and arrested Pallabi.

The police have started a witch-hunt to trace Debraj as all the police stations have been alerted.