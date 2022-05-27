Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make their first red carpet appearance

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their first red carpet appearance in a long time which became a hot topic in Bollywood. For the very first time, Hrithik and Saba were seen together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

There were too many rumours making the rounds about both dating from a long time. Yet, they have to make an official proclamation about their relationship. And the internet is going crazy about the duo as they strolled hand in hand at KJo’s birthday party.

The duo was seen twinning in black and their hot chemistry lit up the red carpet. In his black suit, Hrithik looked smart, while Saba looked stunning in her black ensemble. She wore her hair down and accessorised with a golden purse, and gold jewellery.

Fans lavished their affection on the pair via social media, responding with heart and fire emojis, and wishing them all the love in the world.