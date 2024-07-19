Hyderabad startup helps Karnataka coffee exporter achieve EU deforestation compliance

Hangal Coffee Exporters utilises services of TRSTO1Chain in securing EU Deforestation Regulation compliance solution

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 11:38 AM

Hyderabad: Karnataka-based Hangal Coffee Exporters utilised the services of Hyderabad-based startup TRSTO1Chain in securing the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) compliance solution.

The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) is a legislation aimed at curbing the import of certain designated commodities from deforested areas.

It mandates that companies exporting commodities such as coffee, cocoa, rubber, oil palm, soy, timer and cattle, along with their derived products, in the European Union markets, must conduct thorough deforestation analysis, detailed risk assessment and risk mitigation to ensure these goods are not sourced from deforested areas since December 31, 2020.

The EUDR also emphasises the importance of complying with laws related to environmental and social aspects with sustainability principles embedded in them. It is mandatory for all specific commodities, in any form, to comply with these regulations when imported to Europe starting from January 1, 2025.

TRST01 has implemented similar sustainability compliance solutions using cutting-edge technology in 18 global rubber, coffee and cocoa companies, including Apollo Tyres and CEAT in India, Golden Rubber in Ivory Coast, Tower Commodities and Gadjah Ruku in Indonesia and Seng Hin in Malaysia.

The latest implementation of EUDR-compliant solutions reaffirms TRST01’s position in the sustainability industry. Anil Sitaraman, Executive Director, Hangal Coffee, in a press release said, “We are thrilled to partner with TRST01 to implement this groundbreaking solution. TRST01Chain not only aligns with our values of sustainability but also ensures transparency and traceability in our operations.”

Prabir Mishra, CEO, TRST01, said, “The dedication of Hangal Coffee company’s in adopting EUDR-compliant solution highlights the transformative potential of data-driven technologies in promoting sustainable supply chains.”

As per the industry estimates, India’s coffee exports to the European Union (EU) make up almost 57 percent of its total coffee exports. The EUDR regulation has created an urgent need for these industries to adapt and innovate while ensuring sustainable production practices.

It is worth noting that India exports 57 per cent of coffee, worth over $600 million (Rs 5,000 crore) annually. Indian coffee production is 70 per cent robusta beans and 30 per cent arabica beans, according to the release.