| Hyderabad 35 Year Old Dies In Road Accident At Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: 35-year-old dies in road accident at Jeedimetla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:25 AM, Sun - 5 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was killed in a road accident at Jeedimetla on Sunday.

The victim Avinash Pandey, a resident of Devendarnagar in Jeedimetla was a native of Uttar Pradesh who migrated along with his family to the city for a livelihood a few year ago

He worked as a delivery boy with a LPG cylinder supply company.

On Sunday, Pandey was travelling along with his friend Nagaraju on a bike when a tipper lorry hit his motorcycle. Pandey fell on the road and sustained injuried and died on the spot. Nagaraju sustained injuries and is shifted to hospital.

“The tipper lorry driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner leading to the accident. He was taken into custody,” the Jeedimetla police said. A case is booked.