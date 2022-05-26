Hyderabad adopts smart tech for sewage treatment

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 12:55 AM, Thu - 26 May 22

The construction of STPs is underway in different parts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Even if it is just sewage, treat it the best way possible. This appears to be the motto of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), which is now using the Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR) technology to treat sewage at its sewage treatment plants (STPs).

This technology is considered one of the best for STPs to treat industrial and municipal waste. The HMWS&SB officials said SBR technology requires less space compared to the Moving Bed Bio Reactor (MBBR) technology which is used in existing STPs. The maintenance cost is also lower for SBR.

The 14 million litres per day (MLD) STP at Fox Sagar, 5 MLD STP at Vennela Gadda, 28 MLD STP at Pariki Cheruvu and 14 MLD at Shivalaya Nagar in the GHMC Quthbullapur circle, and the 41.5 MLD STP at Miralam are some examples of STPs equipped with SBR technology.

The construction of STPs is underway in different parts of the city, with Hyderabad already ahead in sewage treatment compared to other cities in the country. The State government aims at treating 100 per cent of the sewage generated in the city.

The benefits of the STPs include the prevention of sewage flowing in the catchment areas and the discharge of wastewater into lakes and other water bodies. In addition to this, the environment and hygiene in the catchment area of water bodies have also improved due to STPs.

Under the SBR technology, sewage water is sent to the SBR tank, also known as a single batch reactor. When the water enters it, the ‘activated sludge process’ starts. Under this process, wastewater is treated using aeration and biological floc followed by a series of steps that treat the dirty water and make it usable for maintaining greenery, washing vehicles, construction activities, etc.

Unlike in other STP technologies, SBR uses a single tank for aeration and other processes that treat dirty water. “The use of a single tank makes this technology different and cost-effective in terms of installation and maintenance. In other STP technologies, different batch reactors are used for various processes,” an HMWS&SB official said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .