Hyderabad: APCR inaugurates Legal Aid Clinic and Library in Mehdipatnam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 March 2024, 05:01 PM

Hyderabad: The Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) on Sunday inaugurated a state-of-the-art ‘Legal Aid Clinic and Library’ at Dilshadnagar, Mehdipatnam in the city.

The facility offers a wide range of services to the community, including legal advice, assistance with legal documentation, and referrals to legal professionals. In addition to its legal services, the facility has a comprehensive library with a vast collection of legal texts, case studies, journals, and reference materials.

“This resource is available to the public, providing access to legal information that is essential for navigating the complexities of the legal system,” said Advocate Afsar Jahan, vice president, APCR Telangana chapter. The clinic is located at Cambridge Public School, 2nd Floor, Dilshadnagar, Hyderabad, and through the helpline 6302610057.

The inauguration was attended by Palle Nageshwar Rao, President of the Bar Association, High Court of Telangana and Public Prosecutor for the High Court of Telangana; Retired Justice Nimma Narayana, Advocate Sumaira Naser Rasool Khan and others.