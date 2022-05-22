Hyderabad-based animation and gaming college founder awarded in UK

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:14 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Hyderabad: Creative Mentors Animation and Gaming College founder and CMD Suresh Reddy Kovvuri has been conferred with the prestigious Most Promising Creative Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Asian UK Business Meet 2022 hosted at the House of Commons, the UK Parliament in London.

Over a decade old, the animation and gaming college is affiliated to the JNAFA University and the award was presented to Kovvuri by Virendra Sharma, Member of Parliament, UK, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the animation industry, through his college.

“Animation and Gaming Industry is a sunrise industry with tremendous potential for India to make a mark, especially in AR/VR areas. The world is looking at Indian animation industry to take the lead and provide innovative solutions using AR/VR, Artificial Intelligence. A prestigious award from the Asian UK Business Meet 2022 provides the necessary impetus and recognition to showcase the stupendous work being done by Creative Mentors Animation and Gaming College, and gain international exposure,” says Kovvuri.

