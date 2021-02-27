Hyderabad-based IJMII completes 25.54 km highway project in 18 hours

The company completed laying of the Solapur-Bijapur sector of the four lane national Highway-13.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:11 pm

Hyderabad: IJM India Infrastructure Limited (IJMII) has achieved the target of laying 25.54 lane kilometres in a span of 18 hours.

The company completed laying of the Solapur-Bijapur sector of the four lane national Highway-13. The company is a Malaysian multinational whose India subsidiary IJMII operates in Hyderabad since 1998.

NHAI project director Sanjay Kadam said, “This is the first time in history of NHAI projects that such a mammoth task has been attempted and achieved. The length of the said project is 110 kms of four/six lane of Solapur- Bijapur section on NH13 and is one of the largest contracts, in value (approximately Rs 2,300 crore) awarded by NHAI on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) basis. We are glad to set another milestone in this project by achieving the record of laying 25.54 lane kilometres Bituminous concrete layer well within a span of 18 hours as compared to the current average progress rate of 5 km per month in a four lane highway project.”

IJMII team leader M Venkateswar Rao said, “This meticulous task has involved huge logistical and technical challenges covering an approximate linear distance of 18,701 km in less than 18 hours which is equivalent to 5 one way trips from Ladakh to Kanyakumari (3810 km one way via NH 44). 14,832 tons of Bituminous Concrete mix was produced from hot mix plants and laid in achieving the above activity. Heavy load carrying vehicles, having the capacity upto 30 Tons were deployed to transport the above material from the hot mix plants to the highway stretches, leading to about 494 trips.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .