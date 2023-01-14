Hyderabad: Book titled ‘Telangana-Land & People Volume II’ released

A book titled 'Telangana-Land & People,Volume II, from 1323 CE to 1724 CE' was released by Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka

Hyderabad: A book titled ‘Telangana-Land & People,Volume II, from 1323 CE to 1724 CE’ was released by Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, DG, Dr MCR HRD Institute & Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana, here on Saturday.

The book has been authored by Dr AK Goel, former Advisor to Government of Telangana, Prof. Rekha Pande, former Head, Department of History & Centre for Women’s Studies, University of Hyderabad, Dr Ravulapati Madhavi, Associate Professor of Law & Head, Centre for Public Administration at DR MCR HRD Institute, and Dr Zareena Parveen, Director, Telangana State Archives & Research Centre.

Dr Goel said the book on Telangana-Land & People will be of great help in creating wider awareness about the inspiring history and rich culture of Telangana State. Prof. Rekha Pande underlined the need for publishing as many books as possible on different facets of the history of Telangana, which was grossly neglected in the united Andhra Pradesh.

Benhur Ekka said the book will be greatly instrumental in sharpening the understanding of the Telanganites, from across the globe, about their magnificent history and glorious culture.