Hyderabad: CII summit on energy efficiency between September 10 and 12

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is hosting a conference on energy efficiency between September 10 and 12 at HICC Madhapur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 08:47 PM

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is hosting a conference on energy efficiency between September 10 and 12 at HICC Madhapur. The conference will feature the 23rd edition of the Energy Efficiency Summit, which is the silver jubilee of the CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management, and three sector-focused conferences including the Power Plant Summit 2024, PaperTech 2024, and Green Sugar Summit 2024, a press release said.

This year’s summit will be be a major gathering for. With over 100 speakers scheduled to address advancing energy efficiency practices and will cover a wide range of topics and innovations in over 18 sectors.

The three major sector-focused conferences will delve into critical topics and innovations within their respective fields, driving discussions on sustainable practices, technological advancements, and strategic approaches to energy efficiency.

The CII Energy Efficiency Summit will attract over 1,600 delegates across government & private sectors, with participation from major industrial associations and renowned national & multilateral organizations, delving into the latest advancements in the field of energy efficiency. The event will also feature over 80 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions.