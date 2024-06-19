Hyderabad: Cybercriminals arrested for supplying fraudulently-obtained SIM cards

The arrested persons are Shaik Subhani (26), a resident of Jagadgirigutta, K Naveen (22) of Jeedimetla and M Prem Kumar alias Michael (24) of Musheerabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 08:13 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three persons from the city who were supplying SIM cards to cybercriminals after obtaining them fraudulently were arrested by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Shaik Subhani (26), a resident of Jagadgirigutta, K Naveen (22) of Jeedimetla and M Prem Kumar alias Michael (24) of Musheerabad. The police seized 113 SIM cards and three mobile phones from them.

According to TGCSB Director, Shikha Goel, the trio was working for one Vijay, who stays in Dubai and collaborates with suppliers of SIM cards in India. “Some persons in Uttar Pradesh were purchasing the SIM cards and sending it to Michael. He received the consignment and again forwarded it to Subhani and Naveen. Whenever Vijay visited India, he collected the SIM cards from Subhani and Naveen, and took them to Dubai,” said the official.

After taking the SIM cards to Dubai, Vijay sold it to cybercriminals operating from Dubai, Thailand and Cambodia and earned huge profits.

“The suspects had set up multiple groups on Telegrams app where all the members of chain were added and the work carried out,” said the official.