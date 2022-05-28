Hyderabad: Elderly woman found murdered at Petbasheerabad

Hyderabad: An elderly woman was found murdered at her residence in Petbasheerabad on Friday night.

The victim, T Sujatha (72), lived alone in the house located at Krishnamurthy Nagar near Suchithra crossroads while her two daughters live with their families at Kompally and a son lives in Malaysia.

According to the police, Sujatha’s younger daughter Anitha had last called and spoke to her on Tuesday. When her elder daughter Kavitha tried calling her on Friday, the mobile phone was switched off. Anxious over it, she immediately called Sujatha’s neighbour Pavan Kumar and asked him to go and check her mother.

“When he went, the main door was found locked from outside and a foul smell was emanating from inside. He informed the same to Anitha and Kavitha, and they opened the door and found their mother dead and the body in a decomposed state,” said an official.

The Petbasheerabad police, who are investigating the murder case, said the assailants had entered into the house when she was alone and committed the offence on Tuesday. The motive was yet to be known as though the almirah was open, no valuables were missing.

The victim’s family strongly suspected a software employee from the neighbourhood who was reportedly in financial problems and had not paid rent for nearly four months. He also borrowed hand loans from Sujatha several times and picked up a fight with her on seeking repayment.

It is learnt he had vacated the house on Tuesday, the same day when Sujatha is suspected to have been murdered. Efforts are on to nab him.

