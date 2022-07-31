Hyderabad: Enroll for voter IDs, EC officials request eligible people

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:11 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hyderabad: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) introducing the ‘Advance Application Facility’ making a provision for people above 17 years to apply for a voter card in advance, the District Election Authority, Hyderabad on Sunday requested eligible people in 15 assembly segments of Hyderabad District to visit the https://www.nvsp.in/ and enrol themselves.

As per the new ECI provision, those above 17 years can now apply in advance for having their names enrolled in the voter’s list and not necessarily have to await the pre-requisite criterion of attaining the age of 18 years on January 1st of a year.

With this new provision in place, the electoral roll will be updated every quarter of the year by the District Election Authorities. For the annual revision of the electoral roll 2023, any citizen attaining the age of 18 years by April 1, 2023, July 1, 2023 and October 1, 2023 can submit an advance application for registration as a voter from November 9, 2022 i.e. the date of publication of the draft electoral roll.

Another provision introduced by the ECI is Form-6B for existing voters to link their Aadhaar number with the electoral roll data.

District Election Authority, Hyderabad in a press release urged the voters of Hyderabad district to furnish their Aadhaar details or any one of the 11 documents prescribed by the ECI in Form 6B. Indian passport, driving license and PAN card are some among the 11 documents.

For offline submission of Form 6B, the Electoral Registration Office will deploy a Booth Level Officer ( BLO) for a house visit and the Aadhar number can also be linked with electoral roll data online through National Voter’s Service Portal (https://www.nvsp.in/), said District Election Authority, Hyderabad in a press release.

-How to enrol as a voter

*Visit: https://www.nvsp.in/

*For existing users – login with phone number

*For new users- create a new account with a phone number

-Select Application forms

*Form 6: Inclusion of names for resident electors

*Form 6B (new provision): Link voter ID with Aadhaar card

*Form 7: Any objection to the inclusion of names

*Form 8: Correction of entries in the electoral rolls