Hyderabad: Family attempts suicide in lodge; all safe

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:25 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: A family of four, including two children, allegedly attempted to die by suicide by consuming poison in a lodge at Dilsukhnagar on Wednesday. They were rescued and shifted to the hospital.

Harassment from a construction builder by not clearing bills is suspected to be the reason, police said, adding that the couple had recorded a selfie video and shared it with relatives.

The couple, Shashi Kumar alias Chandrashekhar and Swetha, natives of Khammam, had recently shifted here and were staying in a rented house in Saroornagar along with their two children. Police said the couple was upset over financial problems and the contractor not settling their bills.

They first made their children consume poison and later took it themselves. They were immediately shifted to a private hospital. While the children are out of danger, the couple are under observation.

The Saroornagar police are investigating.