Hyderabad: Fire extinguisher cylinder explodes in Petbasheerabad, one killed

Hyderabad: In a mishap, one person died and two others were injured when an fire extinguisher cylinder exploded in a refilling unit in Petbasheerabad on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 1 pm at the unit located in a residential area in Subash Nagar. Police said the victim identified as Mukund Kumar (28) and other workers were refilling the chemical in the cylinders, when one of them exploded.

Mukund Kumar suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. The injured were shifted to the hospital. Their condition is said to be critical.

The Petbasheerabad police are investigating.

