Hyderabad: Free vascular screening camp at Care Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:12 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, is conducting a free-vascular screening camp for peripheral vascular and carotid artery disease from 10 am to 4 pm on August 6 its Outpatient Centre, Road No.10, Banjara Hills, according to a press release.

The screening will include consultation with physical examination along with Ankle Brachial Index (ABI) test. All with risk factors like high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, above the age of 50 years, suffering with pain in the limbs or consumes tobacco can benefit with this screening camp.

For details and free registration for check-ups: 040-61656565