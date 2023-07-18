Hyderabad: Interactive session on Agniveer scheme conducted

Hyderabad: An interactive session on the Agniveer scheme was conducted by Colonel Laxman Ojha and Lieutenant Colonel Vishnugopan of AOC Centre, Secunderabad, for the cadets of 3 Telangana Battalion of Hyderabad Group during the ongoing Annual Training Camp.

During their talk, they emphasised upon the educational and physical criteria for joining as Agniveer. A special mention of Bonus Marks to be given to NCC cadets with ‘A’, ‘B’ & ‘C’ certificates, monetary aspects in terms of monthly emoluments like pay, allowances, life insurance cover, compensation etc. were dwelt upon.

The Annual Training Camp serves as a platform for young NCC cadets to come together and engage in a comprehensive training programme that focuses on physical fitness, character building and social awareness, a press release said.

The cadets benefitted from this talk and Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate thanked Colonel Laxman Ojha and his team and presented them a memento as a token of remembrance.