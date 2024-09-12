Hyderabad lift Buchi Babu trophy in finals

Hyderabad clinches the Take Sports-All India Buchi Babu Tournament beating Chhattisgarh by 243 runs on the final day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 12:07 AM

Hyderabad players with the trophy after winning the All India Buchi Babu Tournament 2024

Hyderabad: After a long gap, there was something to cheer for Hyderabad cricket as it clinched the Take Sports-All India Buchi Babu Tournament beating Chhattisgarh by 243 runs on the final day at the NPR College Ground Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.

Having secured a crucial first innings lead, Hyderabad emerged favourites after having set Chhattisgarh a target of 518 in 90 overs, However, the Chhattisgarh players battled hard with openers Ayush Pandey (117, 134b, 13×4, 3×6) – slamming a century – and Shashank Chandrakar (50, 45b, 6×4, 2×6), providing him good support. The team got off to a good start as the opening pair stitched a 100-run partnership off 103 balls. But left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan kept Hyderabad in the hunt for the coveted trophy by taking wickets (5 for 61). Chhattisgarh reached 194 for five in the 34-over first session

Post-lunch, Pandey reached his century but could not hold back the Hyderabad bowlers on a pitch that offered turn and bounce. The Hyderabad spinners’ kept probing and their effort yielded result as the side tasted victory at tea.

Hyderabad was in the Plate group last year, and the win is a morale-booster ahead of its return to Elite Group for the upcoming season.

Scores: Elected to bat Hyderabad CA 417 & 281 bt Chhattisgarh CA 181 & 274/10 in 61.1 overs (Ayush Pandey 117(134b,13×4,3×6), Shashank C 50, Tanay Tyagarajan 5/61(20-5-61-5), Aniketh Reddy 2/55)