Hyderabad: Man killed, buried by wife in his house

The victim, Gagan Agarwal (38), had divorced his first wife two years ago and married Nausheen Begum in last June.

Hyderabad: A man was murdered and buried in his house, allegedly by his wife, at Vanasthalipuram here.

The victim, Gagan Agarwal (38), had divorced his first wife two years ago and married Nausheen Begum in last June. According to the police, the couple had frequent arguments for the last few months. After one such heated argument, Nausheen is suspected to have killed Agarwal.

Fearing arrest, she allegedly dug up a pit and buried his body in it on the premises of their house. She also lodged a missing complaint at the LB Nagar police station.

However, Agarwal’s first wife strongly suspected Nausheen’s role in Agarwal’s disappearance and approached the police. Nausheen confessed to the killing during investigation. She was taken into custody.

Police are investigating whether she was helped by somebody else in the murder and disposal of the body.

