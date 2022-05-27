| Hyderabad Rob At Kaithalapur To Be Inaugurated Next Month

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Hyderabad: The four-lane 675.50 metre long Road over Bridge (RoB) at Kaithalapur being built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be inaugurated next month.

The RoB project will act as a parallel road to the Hitec city- new Bombay highway (NH9) stretch, easing the traffic congestion on JNTU junction, Malaysian Township junction, HITEC City flyover, and Cyber Towers.

The ROB project will be a boon for commuters coming from Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad and travelling towards Madhapur main Road. The distance for the commuters is expected to decrease by 3.5 km and an hour of travel time will be saved.

