Hyderabad: She Team averts child marriage, rescues minor girl

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:37 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police She Team from Choutuppal division along with District Child Protection officials averted a child marriage and rescued a minor girl on Tuesday.

The parents of the minor girl from Chinna Kodur village had fixed her wedding with a youngster from the neighbouring village. “We received information that elders of both sides had fixed the wedding. We went to their houses and counselled their families on the negative impacts of early marriages. They then called off the wedding,” police said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat, appreciating the good work of the She Teams, requested citizens not to encourage child marriages as it was a crime.

Priests, wedding invitation printers, elders and supporters of the marriage and parents of the child would be held responsible, he said, adding that citizens could report child marriages on Dial 100 facility or the Rachakonda Police WhatsApp number – 9490617111.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .