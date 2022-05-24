Hyderabad: Station master ends life in Rajendranagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A railway station master died, allegedly by suicide, in his house in Rajendranagar on Monday night.

According to the police, T Vijaya Kumar (38), who lived in Hyderguda, had on Monday evening gone into his room and hanged himself. Relatives told the police that Kumar had contacted Covid in April 2020 and recovered after treatment. However, he was having post Covid symptoms including body pains and weakness and was unable to go to work.

He slipped into depression and might have ended his life over it, relatives said.

