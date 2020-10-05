Hyderabad: Tension at JNTU as students protest exams during Covid-19

The security personnel at the university sensing law and order situation shut the gates when the students tried to enter the premises.

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad here after students protested against the conduct of exams during the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday.

They demanded the university to promote the first to third year students based on their past academic performance rather than conducting examinations and risking their lives.

The security personnel at the university sensing law and order situation shut the gates when the students tried to enter the premises. However, some of the students climbed over the gates and entered the varsity breaching the security.

On receiving information, the Kukatpally police rushed to the spot and took some students into preventive custody. They pacified the other students and brought the situation under control.

The JNTUH has released the timetable for supplementary and regular students. The supplementary exams for all the BTech and Bpharm courses will be held in mid-October and for all the regular students of PG, BTech, Bpharm and MBA students will be held in November first week.

