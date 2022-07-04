| Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions At Balkampet In View Of Yellamma Kalyanam

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Balkampet in view of Yellamma Kalyanam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:14 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have informed that there will be traffic restrictions at Yellamma Devasthanam, Balkampet, from Monday evening to Wednesday in view of the Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam.

Traffic coming from Greenlands, Matha Temple, Satyam Theatre going towards Fateh Nagar will be diverted at SR Nagar T Junction towards SR Nagar community hall – Abilasha Towers – BK Guda cross road – Sriram Nagar crossroads -Sanath Nagar /Fateh Nagar road.

Similarly traffic coming from Fateh Nagar flyover proceeding towards Balkampet will not be allowed and will be diverted at New Bridge towards Kattamaisamma Temple- Begumpet.

Traffic coming from Greenlands – Bakul Apartments – Food World will not be allowed towards Balkampet and will be diverted at Food World crossroads towards Sonabai Temple – Satyam Theater – Maithrivanam / SR Nagar T junction.

Motorists coming from Begumpet, Kattamaisamma Temple towards Balkampet will not be allowed and it will be diverted towards Greenlands – Matha Temple – Satyam Theatre – SR Nagar T Junction left turn to SR Nagar Community Hall.

All by-lanes and link roads from SR Nagar ‘T’ junction to Fateh Nagar will remain closed.

PARKING PLACES FOR DEVOTEES:

1. R & B Office

2. GHMC ground

3. Padma Shree towards Nature Cure Hospital road side Parking

4. Fateh Nagar under Railway Bridge