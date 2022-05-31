Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in view of State Formation Day celebrations at Public Gardens

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:27 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: In view of the State Formation Day celebrations at Public Gardens, Nampally on Thursday from 07.30 am to 11 am, there will be certain traffic restrictions in the surroundings.

Accordingly, traffic from MJ Market and proceeding towards Public Garden will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Taj Island towards Ek Minar– Asif Nagar/ Red hills- Ayodhya Hotel, Lakdikapul etc.

Likewise, traffic from Nampally Railway Station towards Public Garden will be diverted at Chapel Road T Jn towards Gunfoundry – Abids or BJR Statue – Basheerbagh Fly over etc.

Traffic from Nirankari Bhavan and Khairtabad towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at Old PS Saifabad towards Telephone Bhavan – Iqbal Minar – Secretariat Road– Telugu Thalli – Ambedkar Statue – Liberty – Basheerbagh – Abids etc.

Likewise, traffic from Hyderguda, King Koti and BJR Statue towards PCR, Public Garden will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Liberty – Telugutalli – NTR Marg – Iqbal Minar – Old PS Saifabad – Lakdikapul Bridge and BJR Statue -Abids etc.

Similarly, traffic from Tank Bund towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Telephone Bhavan road – Old PS Saifabad – Lakdikapul Bridge etc.

Traffic from Sujatha School towards Public Garden will not be allowed and it will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue.

Traffic coming from Telugu Thalli, NTR Marg and Liberty sides towards Adarsh Nagar road and towards Police Control Room Junction (PCR) will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Adarsh Nagar (New MLA Quarters) towards Liberty road and Telugu Talli Flyover.

However, the car pass holders attending the Telangana State Formation Day will be allowed at the diversion points.

The Hyderabad Police requested citizens to take alternate routes and cooperate.