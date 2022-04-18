Hyderabad: TSRTC makes toilet usage free in MGBS

02:26 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has on Monday launched an initiative to uphold Swachh TSRTC and Telangana by making toilet usage free in Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) for passengers.

“TSRTC launches a historical initiative to uphold Swachh TSRTC and Swachh Telangana by making the toilet usage free in MGBS for passengers on a pilot basis from today,” the corporation stated, adding that the same will be rolled out in all bus stations across the State.

Recently, TSRTC started a baby trolley service at MGBS to help women passengers who are carrying luggage and travelling with children. It has been undertaking several initiatives, particularly for women and the elderly, following Managing Director VC Sajjanar’s directive.