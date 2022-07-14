Hyderabad: Two held for stealing soaps worth Rs 40 lakh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The two men stole a huge load of Santoor soaps, all worth of Rs.39.7 lakh, but their intention was not to look younger like college students.

The Maheshwaram police, who were on the trail of a load of Santoor soap that went missing, cracked the rare theft case on Thursday to find out that Rajesh Ved (52), a sweet shop owner from Pune and a resident of Gajularamaram, and Sushil Bera (32) from Sangareddy district and a native of Kolkata, had allegedly diverted the load so as to sell them fraudulently. Two of their accomplices, Venkat and Pareesh from Maharashtra, were absconding.

According to the police, Rajesh Ved and Sushil Bera decided to steal goods by diverting trucks loaded with material. The two along with Venkat and Pareesh went to Dhule of Madhya Pradesh and established a transport office in the name of Shree Sai Transport in April. They took a truck on lease from one Ruknuddin for Rs.70,000 per month.

In May, they transported soaps from Maharashtra and Karnataka to Maheshwaram. Likewise, on June 27, they loaded soaps worth Rs.39.7 lakh from a store house in Maheshwaram to be unloaded at Thumkur of Karnataka.

However, after reaching Rudram village, they stopped the truck and unloaded the material into two storage units. They then transported the stock to Macha Bolarum in auto-trolleys and sold some of it to local dealers at cheap rates.

Based on a complaint from Mandeep Kumar, the transport manager for Super Safe Logistics in Vanasthalipuram, a case was booked and they were arrested.

Police recovered soaps worth Rs.38 lakh, a truck and Rs.1.2 lakh.