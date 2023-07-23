| Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari The Rumoured Couple Spotted On A Movie Night Out

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari, the rumoured couple, spotted on a movie night out

On Saturday night, shutterbugs captured Palak and Ibrahim leaving together after what seemed to be a movie date in Juhu. The pictures and videos of the two have been circulating on the internet.

By ANI Published Date - 02:49 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari sparked dating rumours after they were spotted leaving the movie theatre at Juhu.

Shutterbugs on Saturday night, spotted Palak and Ibrahim leaving together after a speculated movie date in Juhu. The pictures and videos of the two are going rounds on the internet.

Palak looked uber cool as she donned a black crop top, black bottoms and an oversized matching jacket. Ibrahim opted for a casual look as he donned a white t-shirt with a black shirt and black trousers.

The rumoured couple was seen leaving the theatre after a date to the movies. Ibrahim was holding Palak’s jacket. Palak exited the room via a different entrance.

This event has given fire to the rumours that the duo is dating.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his upcoming romantic drama ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

Palak, on the other hand, has made a name for herself after featuring opposite Harrdy Sandhu in ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ song. She debuted in Bollywood in the movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vijender Singh.