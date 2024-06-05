CTRI Director Dr. Maganti Sheshu Madhav receives prestigious award

Dr. Madhav was presented the award by ICAR Director General and NAAS president Dr. Himanshu Pathak on the eve of foundation day of National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) in New Delhi on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 08:09 PM

Hyderabad: ICAR – Central Tobacco Research Institute Director Dr. Maganti Sheshu Madhav has been awarded with the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences Fellow award for his outstanding research contributions in agricultural sciences especially for improvement of rice and tobacco for sustainable production.

Dr. Madhav who hails from Warangal is a recipient of post-doctoral fellow in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology from Ohio State University. He was associated with research and management of agricultural sciences for the past three decades and made significant contributions in rice and tobacco.