| Icc Cwc 2023 David Warner Becomes Third Player To Score 500 Plus Runs In Two Or More World Cup Campaigns

ICC CWC 2023: David Warner becomes third player to score 500-plus runs in two or more World Cup campaigns

Mitchell Starc (3/34) and skipper Pat Cummins (3/51) were the top wicket-takers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood (2/12) and Travis Head (2/21) also bowled well for Aussies.

By ANI Published Date - 11:07 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Kolkata: Australian opener David Warner on Thursday became the third batter to score 500-plus runs in two or more ICC Cricket World Cup editions.

Warner accomplished this feat during the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens.

Also Read Mitchell Marsh to rejoin Australia World Cup squad in Mumbai

The opener gave Australia a brilliant start with his 29-run knock that came in just 18 balls. His knock was laced with a four and four sixes. It also came at a strike rate of 161.11.

In this WC so far in 10 matches, Warner has scored 528 runs at an average of 52.80, with two centuries and two fifties. His runs have come at a strike rate of over 107. His best score in the tournament so far is 163. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament so far.

The 2019 edition was Warner’s best. In 10 matches of that tournament, he scored 647 runs at an average of 71.88 and a strike rate of over 89, with three centuries and three fifties. His best score was 166.

Besides Warner, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has done this as well. Rohit scored 648 runs with five centuries and a fifty in the 2019 edition of the World Cup and currently has 550 runs in 10 matches with a century and three fifties. In fact, Warner and Rohit are the only players to have scored 500+ runs in two successive World Cup campaigns.

Sachin Tendulkar has also scored 500-plus runs in two World Cups. The first time it happened was in the 1996 World Cup, in which he scored 523 runs in seven games with two centuries and three fifties. Then seven years later in 2003, he once again topped the run-charts with 673 runs in 11 matches, with one century and six fifties.

Coming to the match, Proteas opted to bat first. After being reduced to 24/4, a 95-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen (47 in 48 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Miller helped Proteas recover. A half-century between Miller and Gerald Coetzee (19) was also vital in taking Proteas near the 200-run mark. SA was bundled out for 212 in 49.4 overs.

Mitchell Starc (3/34) and skipper Pat Cummins (3/51) were the top wicket-takers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood (2/12) and Travis Head (2/21) also bowled well for Aussies.

Aussies need 213 to reach the final, where they will play India.