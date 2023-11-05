ICC CWC 2023: Fans express happiness as India register eighth win of tournament over South Africa

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 326/5 in their 50 overs.

By ANI Updated On - 10:49 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Kolkata: Following India’s 243-run win over South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, fans of the Men in Blue expressed their happiness as the team kept its undefeated streak in the tournament alive.

Virat’s record-equalling 49th ODI century and Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul were the highlights of the day as India defeated South Africa at Eden Gardens. This is India’s eighth successive win in the ongoing tournament.

A fan said after the win to ANI, “It did not look like a World Cup match. It was like a match with some club team…We have never seen India play like this. We enjoyed a lot…”.

Another fan, who came from Chennai, said that they came to watch Virat Kohli score his 49th hundred and termed the win as convincing.

“We came all the way from Chennai hoping Kohli would score his 49th hundred and equal Sachin’s record. We were not disappointed…It is a convincing win,” said the fan.

Another fan said that the Indian team is not going to stop and Virat gave the entire country a gift with his century.

“The Indian Team is not going to stop, they are winning back-to-back…Our coach, batsmen and bowlers are continuously working hard…Virat Kohli gave a gift to the entire country,” said the fan.

Fans celebrated Men in Blue’s win, by blowing a conch and cheering for the country.

West Bengal governor Ananda Bose said that the win is a proud moment for India.

“This is a proud moment for India. This is a proud moment for cricket. This is a proud moment for sports… India is great. The whole world realizes India is great. India is strong…” said Ananda in a statement.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 326/5 in their 50 overs.

Rohit Sharma (40 in 23 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Shubman Gill (23 in 24 balls with four fours and a six) provided India with a brisk start. After their dismissal, Virat carried on the innings with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 77 in 87 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Quickfire cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (22 in 14 balls, with five fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (29* in 15 balls with three fours and a six) helped India reach the 300-run mark.

Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi all took a wicket each.

In the chase of 327, SA never looked like a threat. Ravindra Jadeja (5/33), Kuldeep Yadav (2/7) and Mohammed Shami (2/18) put on a bowling masterclass to bundle out SA for just 83 in 27.1 overs. With only Marco Jansen (14), Rassie van der Dussen (13), David Miller and skipper Temba Bavuma (11 each) crossing the 10-run mark.

Virat won the ‘Player of the Match’ for his century.