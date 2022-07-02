In Chhattisgarh, it is a straight contest between Baghel and BJP

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:29 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is probably the only state in the country where the Congress and especially its Chief Minister have become a big challenge for the BJP. Here the BJP is not competing with the Congress as much as with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. This situation is likely to continue till next year’s assembly elections.

There are 90 seats in the state assembly, out of which 71 are occupied by the Congress and only 14 MLAs belong to the BJP. Apart from this, three MLAs are from the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh and two MLAs are from the Bahujan Samaj Party. Overall, the position of the Congress in the Assembly is very strong as it enjoys more than a two-thirds majority in the state. While maintaining this position is a big challenge for the Congress, it is a far cry for the BJP to return to power.

More than the organisation, the pro-activity of Chief Minister Baghel is clearly visible. Here the Congress is Bhupesh Baghel. He had the command of the Congress before 2018 and the party won under his leadership. During the election to strike a chord with the voters, he raised the slogan ‘Chhattisgarh ki Char Chinhari Narva, Garwa, Ghurva au Bari, Ella bachana hai Sangwari’. (There are four symbols for the identity of Chhattisgarh, Narva (nala), Garva (cattle), Ghurva (manure of the garbage heap) and Bari (garden), their protection is necessary). After forming the government, he started implementing this.

Referring to the developing state, Baghel said that important programmes being run in Chhattisgarh using innovation in the public interest are being discussed in other states. “Our main goal is to increase the income of the people. Keeping this in mind, the schemes are being implemented in a better way. Through them, farmers, labourers, youth, women and tribals etc. have started getting ample opportunities to progress in the state,” he stated.

Baghel said apart from the four symbols of Chhattisgarh, the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiless Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana etc. programmes are bringing change in the rural economy of Chhattisgarh.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Shivratan Sharma says that the Congress government in the state had come with many promises, but not a single public announcement has been implemented. “Every class is upset and annoyed. Due to this, the departure of the Congress government in the assembly elections to be held next year is certain. The BJP will come to power again,” he claimed.

The Congress implemented the farmers loan waiver scheme as soon as it came to power in the state, whereas, through the Godhan Nyay scheme, it made cowsheds and bought cow dung. It also provided employment opportunities to women. Presently, the unemployment rate in the state is the lowest in the country.

Political analyst Rudra Awasthi says that “It is absolutely right that the contest in the state is going to be Bhupesh Baghel vs BJP. The reason for this is because after coming to power, Baghel has awakened the identity of Chhattisgarh among the people, the government also organises the festivals related to the culture here and not only connects the common man with himself, but also makes them feel proud of their culture.”

Awasthi said “The important issues of the BJP in the politics of the country are not having an effect in the state, polarization is not possible here, BJP does politics in the name of Ram in the whole country, but the government of Chhattisgarh organises competitions from Ram Van Gaman Path to Ramayana. Even the BJP has no alternative to these issues. The BJP also lacks the unity that is most needed to be the opposition party. Yes, the Congress had made a political mistake by not making any Chhattisgarhi candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, but the BJP could not take advantage of it.”