In-service govt teachers exempted from permission requirement to take TS TET 2024

Earlier, the teachers had to seek a no objection certificate from the district educational officer concerned to appear for the test.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 01:36 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The School Education department on Wednesday clarified that in-service government school teachers need not obtain permission from authorities concerned to appear for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024.

“It is hereby clarified that teachers who want to appear for TET 2024 need not apply for any permission to write the test,” said A Sridevasena, Commissioner School Education department.

Following an order from the High Court, TET qualification is mandatory for the in-service government school teachers for their promotions.

The TET registration can be done on the website schooledu.telangana.gov.in from March 27 to April 10.