Incentive-based policy needed to enhance organic content in soil: Sadhguru

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Hyderabad: Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said there was a need for an incentive-based policy for enhancing organic content in soil.

“The incentives are not too expensive if you want to do it in six to eight years. If you want to do it in one to two years, then it will cost more,” he said at a press conference here on Wednesday., adding that he had already suggested three-pronged incentives to all governments.

As per UN agencies, there should be a minimum average of three per cent organic content in soil to call it soil, he said, adding that the tragedy was that not a single nation had this average.

The highest organic content was 1.48 per cent which was in northern Europe, while India had 0.68 per cent organic content. Below one per cent was considered desertification, he said, adding that the policy handbook was given to 193 nations.

So far, 74 nations have pledged their support to the movement, he said, adding that the remaining nations were studying the implementation and budget involved. “We are forming a 25-member high-level committee for hand-holding nations which do not such have facilities,” he said.

Sadhguru has been travelling as a solo motorcyclist from London to India covering 27 nations in 100 days for a global awareness campaign – Save Soil – to build consensus for policy-driven action to prevent soil extinction.

The campaign began in London and reached Hyderabad from Mumbai on Wednesday. As part of the journey’s Indian leg, he will cross 12 Indian states and address public events in Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai. The journey will culminate at the Cauvery basin, where the Cauvery Calling project initiated by Sadhguru.