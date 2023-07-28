India records 52 fresh COVID-19 cases

By PTI Published Date - 02:07 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

New Delhi: India has recorded 52 fresh COVID-19 cases while the number of active cases of the infection in the country stands at 1,455, the health ministry said on Friday.

The death toll due to the viral disease was recorded at 5,31,915, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

With the fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 4,49,95,486, the data said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,44,62,116 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country under a nationwide vaccination drive.