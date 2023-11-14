India sends most number of students to United States for studies

14 November 23

Hyderabad: For the third year in a row, a record number of Indian students travelled to the United States to pursue higher education. The number of students from India to the US increased by 35 per cent and resulted in an all-time high of 2,68,923 students in the 2022-23 academic year.

Indian students constitute more than 25 per cent of the over one million foreign students studying in the US, according to the Open Doors Report (ODR), the annual statistical survey conducted by the Institute of International Education (IIE).

India has surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students in the US for the first time since 2009-10, the report said. The number of Indian graduate students rose by 63 per cent to 1,65,936 students — an increase of nearly 64,000, compared to last year — while Indian undergraduate students also increased by 16 per cent.

The ODR data also shows India is leading in the number of individuals (69,062) who pursued optional practical training (OPT), a type of temporary work permission which allows eligible students to get real-world experience related to their field of study.

The US Embassy and Consulates in India issued record-high numbers of student visas during the main student visa season of June-August 2023. Consular officers across India issued 95,269 visas in the F, M and J categories. This is an 18 per cent increase over 2022 during the same timeframe.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said: “Each and every Indian student in the US and the families supporting their success deserve recognition for this achievement.

The decision to study abroad and your choice of the US represent a valuable investment by you and your families. You are bringing our countries closer together and leading us towards a bright future.”

To assist Indian students in finding the right study opportunity, the US Department of State offers free advising services to prospective students, both virtually and in-person, at six Education USA advising centres — one each in New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and two in Hyderabad. All six centres are staffed by EducationUSA advisors who offer accurate, comprehensive and up-to-date information about opportunities to study in the US, helping Indian students find the best programme and fit from among more than 4,500 accredited US higher-education institutions.

Students and families seeking additional facts about studying in the US can download the EducationUSA India app, available for free on iOS and Android devices. The app provides the latest information about the college application process and is a quick and easy first step to planning higher education in the US. One can also visit https://educationusa.state.gov/country/in.