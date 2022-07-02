India will play a vital role in Industrial Revolution 4.0: Dharmendra Pradhan

Published Date - 08:58 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Sangareddy: Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that India is going to set play a vital role in Industrial Revolution 4.0 in the world. Unlike during the previous Industrial revolution when India was just a consuming nation, the union Minister said that India will become a producer nation.

Addressing the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) students, after the inauguration of the Technology Innovation Park (TIP) and Research Centre Complex (RCC) at IIT-H Campus at Kandi in Sanagreddy district on Saturday, the Union Minister said that technological institutes such as IIT-H must play a key role in making India a producer nation. Pradhan also laid a foundation for the construction of BVR Mohan Reddy Institute of School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship on the campus and said India had proved that they were evolving into a producer nation when the world was hit by Covid-19.

The Union Minister said that Bharat Bio-Tech, Serum Institute of India, and other companies had exported crores of vaccination jabs to the world without any restrictions besides supplying two hundred crores of vaccination jabs to meet the domestic needs. Underlining the importance of skill development during the course time, he said that the students and faculty were seeing the skill development training as a second way of earning knowledge after the theory.

However, he observed that the skilling of students would play a major role in one’s career. Pradhan has called upon the IIT-H faculty and management to give top priority to conduct constant skill development programmes for students at the IIT-H Campus. In the presence of the union Minister, the IIT-H and Greenko have signed a MoU to set up Greenko School Sustainable of Science and Technology on the Campus.

The IIT-H also signed an MoU with English and Foreign Languages University. Director Prof BS Murty, Chairman of Board of Directors BVR Mohan Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of EFLU Prof E Suresh Kumar, Chief Executive and Managing Director of Geenko Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Chairman of Board of Directors and Independent Director Greenko OP Bhatt, Chief Representative of JICA (Japan Internationa Cooperation Agency) Saito Mitsunoria and others were present.