Indian Army foils infiltration bid on LoC in J-K’s Baramulla

By IANS Published Date - 02:50 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Srinagar: Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of J&K’s Baramulla district.

Army said on its official X post page on Sunday, “In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 21 Oct 23, an infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along #LoC in #Uri sector, Baramulla.”

“Contact was established with infiltrating terrorists & firefight ensued. 06xPistols & 04xHand Grenades recovered. Operations in progress”.

Officials said that during the operation contact was established with the infiltrating terrorists after which a gunfight started. The operation is still in progress, officials added.