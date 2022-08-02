Indian coasts and highways

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on general studies will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Match List-I (Rivers) with List-II (National Waterways) and select the correct answer using the code given below:

List-I (Rivers) List-II (National Waterways)

A. Ganga I. National Waterway No. 4

B. Brahmaputra II. National Waterway No. 1

C. Godavari and Krishna III. National Waterway No. 5

D. Mahanadi and Brahmani IV. National Waterway No. 2

a. A-I, B-II, C-III, D-IV b. A-II, B-III, C-IV, D-I

c. A-IV, B-III, C-II, D-I d. A-II, B-IV, C-I, D-III

Ans: d

2.Assertion

In India, west coast has more sea ports than the east coast.

Reason

The east coast is broader and is an example of emergent coast. select the correct option from the given alternatives

a. Both Assertion and Reason are correct and Reason is the correct explanation

for Assertion

b. Both Assertion and Reason are correct but Reason is not the correct explanation for Assertion

c. Assertion is correct but Reason is incorrect D. Both Assertion and Reason are incorrect

Ans: a

3. Which four major ports of India lie on the Golden Quadrilateral?

a. Chennai, Tuticorin, Mangalore, Mormagao

b. Kolkata, Chennai, Mangalore, Mumbai

c. Mormagao, Mumbai, Kandla, Mangalore

d. Kolkata, Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, Chennai

Ans: d

4. Width of two tracks of Broad gauge is

a. 0.610 mts b. 0.762 mts c. 1.000 mts d. 1.676 mts

Ans: d

5. Match the fishing ports indicated on the map of India (I, II, III and IV) with their respective names.

A. Kakinada B. Alappuzha C. Porbandar D. Tuticorin

a. II-A, III-B, I-C, IV-D b. I-A, II-B, III-D, IV-C

c. I-C, II-A, III-B, IV-D d. I-D, II-B, III-A, IV-C

Ans: c

6. Which mode of transportation reduces trans-shipment losses and delays?

a. Railways b. Roadways c. Pipeline d. Waterways

Ans: c

7. Super highways are constructed and maintained by .

a. Central Public Works Department

b. National Highway Authority of India

c. Road Transport Corporation of India

d. State Public Works Department

Ans: b

8. Which is the best natural port of India?

a. Kolkata b. Chennai c. Mumbai d. Kandla

Ans: c

9. Which of the following is an inland riverine port?

a. Mumbai b. Chennai c. Kolkata d. Vizag

Ans: c

10. Which of the following ports is visited by largest number of ships?

a. Vishakapatnam

b. Bombay

c. Tuticorn

d. Calicut

Ans: b

11. Which of the following ports in India handles the largest imports in India?

a. Kolkata b.Mumbai c.Chennai d.Calicut

Ans: b

