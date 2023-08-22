Indian junior women’s hockey team beats Spain 2-1 at 4-Nations Tournament

By PTI Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Düsseldorf: The Indian junior women’s hockey team put up a spirited performance to beat Spain 2-1 at the 4-Nations Tournament here on Tuesday.

Annu (21st minute) and Sakshi Rana (47th) scored a goal each for India. For Spain, Lima Teresa (23th) was on target.

The first quarter started with the action unfolding on both ends of the pitch.

India got off the blocks with the intent to attack in the first quarter but Spain dished out solid defence.

With the scores levelled, the second quarter started with a high tempo. India upped the ante in an attempt to take the lead and it paid off.

Annu broke the deadlock in the 21st minute as she found the back of the net from a field effort.

However, Spain hit back immediately through Teresa with another field goal to level the score at 1-1 as half time failed to separate both the teams.

The third quarter saw no goals with top defending from both the sides. In the fourth and final quarter, India pressed the accelerator in their effort to take the lead, and it paid off when Sakshi scored a fine field goal in the 47th minute.

Trailing, Spain launched counter-attacks in search of an equaliser, but the Indian team held firm.