Indian Navy sub makes first visit to Campbell Bay, Nicobar Islands

A Kalvari class submarine creates history with its first-ever visit to Campbell Bay, the southernmost port of India in the Nicobar group of islands

By IANS Updated On - 25 March 2024, 09:34 AM

New Delhi: A Kalvari class submarine of the Indian Navy made its first-ever visit to Campbell Bay, the southernmost port of India in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, displaying the force’s amplified reach, it was announced on Sunday.

“A Kalvari class submarine makes history with its inaugural visit to Campbell Bay, the southernmost Port of India in the Nicobar group of islands. This marks the first ever visit by a submarine of this class to this strategic port amplifying Indian Navy’s reach, far away from the mainland allowing planners pivotal reach and operational flexibility in rapidly deploying stealth submarines in our areas of interest and beyond,” the Eastern Naval Command said in a post on X.

