Indian-origin priest stabbed in Ireland

By IANS Published: Updated On - 11:28 AM, Wed - 2 November 22

Dublin: An Indian-origin priest in Ireland was stabbed six times in the face, head and back by an intruder who broke into his residence last week.

Father Bobit Augusthy, 30, was attacked by the 22-year-old Anthony Sweeney on the morning of October 30 at the chaplain’s house near University Hospital Waterford in Ardkeen, local media reports said.

Sweeney has been charged with assault causing harm, under Section 3 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Father Bobit, who has been living in Ireland with two of his colleagues, works in the hospital and runs the chapel there.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment after the attack, and is now recovering at home after being discharged.

Sweeney “scaled a wall” from the University Hospital Waterford’s Department of Psychiatry and gained access to the nearby chaplains’ house, where three priests live, the Irish Sun reported.

It said, once inside the house, he allegedly armed himself with a peeling knife from the kitchen and went upstairs.

He met the priest coming from the bathroom who he “stabbed six times” in the face, head and four times in the back, the Waterford District Court heard.

The incident happened at 9.16 a.m. and the man fled the house two minutes later according to CCTV, Detective Garda Harty told Irish Sun.

Detective Harty, who nabbed Sweeny, said that it was a “completely unprovoked attack” and that the charges facing Sweeney may be upgraded to include “attempted murder and burglary”.