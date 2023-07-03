Indian stock markets soar to record highs as Sensex touches 65,247.74

By PTI Published Date - 03:00 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Chennai: Indian stock markets on Monday continued to hit new heights with the Sensex of BSE touching a high of 65,247.74 points and Nifty of NSE 19,336.10 points.

The Sensex opened at 64,836.16 points and raced up to reach a 52 week high of 65,247.74 points. On Friday the Sensex had closed at 64,718.56. points. At the NSE, the Nifty opened at 19,246.50 and flared up to a 52 week high of 19,336.10 points.